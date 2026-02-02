Coordinated Stalking and Community-based Harassment | Targeting Programme | Matthew Barasch and Josh Brown (2014) (Mirrors)

Please expand for detailed, pertinent information, including time-stamp markers, below.

(This is a mirrored video compilation.)





𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙣 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙘 𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙚𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚

Websites

• Ramola D: https://www.everydayconcerned.net

• Eric T. Karlstrom: https://www.gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com

• Mark M. Rich: http://www.newworldwar.org

• Bonnie Lee Calcagno: https://stopgangstalkingpolice2.com

• Tamara Dixon : https://drtamaradixon.substack.com





Videos

a-war-without-guns, ‘“Community Policing” as Covert, Persecutory Tool of the Corrupt State’ (2020):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/r1u0Rmm79jRW

Dr X_ on the Targeting Programme: Systematic Stalking, Directed Conversation, DEWs, &c. (2019):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/F59630GxzibO

James Harken, ‘“Community Policing”’ as Extra-judicial, Collective-punishment Game: State-sanctioned Zersetzung (2017):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/0bdV7pBzeFKM

the iceman cometh, ‘The Psychology, Methodology, and Tactics of the State-sanctioned, Stalking-and-Harassment, Targeting Programme’ (2015–2016):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/3pSem6jNyIs8

Mark M. Rich, New World War: State-sanctioned Stratagems of Domestic Terrorism (2015–2021):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/k9SIJMpGFfnP





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original sources:

• Video 1 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KVE4xYopUww

• Video 2 | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNreelCybYc

Original broadcast/air date: Thursday, 30 October 2014

Television programme: Brasch Talk

Titles of original or mirrored sources:

• Video 1 | Organized Stalking and Community based Harassment “Part 1”

• Video 2 | Organized Stalking and Community based harassment “Part 2”

Upload date of original sources: Saturday, 1 November 2014

Presenter (host, interviewer): Matthew Barasch

Guest on show (guest, interviewee): Josh Brown

Location of filming: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Channel name of original source: Josh Brown

Channel address (URL) of Josh Brown: https://www.youtube.com/@joshbrown7579

Upload date of mirrored compilation: Sunday, 1 February 2026 (PST); Monday, 2 February 2026 (UTC)

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨 (𝘴𝘪𝘤; or, as written by Josh Brown)

[Video 1]

BRASCH TALK: Interview with Targeted Individual Josh Brown Live in Los Angeles.

[Video 2]

BRASCH TALK: Matt Barasch Interviews Targeted Individual Josh Brown Live in Los Angeles.





𝙊𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚𝙨

James Harken (YouTube):

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bc3h7LJVCSs

a-war-without-guns (BitChute):

• https://www.bitchute.com/video/bn7BBBRfuMdI

awarwithoutguns (Rumble):

• https://rumble.com/v73hci6-mirror-josh-brown-interview-brasch-talk-matt-barasch-la.html





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 | 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

J.D. Gallé

The Remonstrant Blogspot

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/neoremonstrance

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio

Fin