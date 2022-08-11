Racist Fascist Nazi AntiFa Catholic School Teacher From Alberta Picks Fight And Gets Dropped

VIDEO:https://rumble.com/v1fnasp-racist-fascist-nazi-antifa-catholic-school-teacher-from-alberta-picks-fight.html?mref=2at55&mc=dxh1i





Kurt Phillips is the coward behind the ANTI RACIST COLLECTIVE, a highly racist, fascist and pro-pedophilia blog that slanders and libels good people, Christians, and conservatives. They work closely with radical Islamic Terror groups and they also work hard on helping Communism spread throughout this once-great country.





He is pro-violence and encourages AntiFa members to stalk and assault anyone who does not share his far-left and Hitleristic views.





He is a teacher in the Alberta Catholic School Board and has access to your children 8 hours a day.





He picked a fight in a fast food restaurant and got dropped by his own cup of cola!





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