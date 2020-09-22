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Immunizations: Are You (BioAcoustically) at Risk?
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14 views • September 22, 2020
Here at Sound Health, we have determined that people with similar trauma, illnesses, syndromes, psychologies, diseases, toxins... have similar, if not identical vocal anomalies. But what has our BioAcoustic Vocal Profiling research revealed about immunizations?
Watch this demonstration to learn how to identify the potential vaccine vulnerabilities to immunizations using our unique BioAcoustic Vocal Profiling software: PreVac™ (used for both pre and post evaluations).
Learn more on our websites SoundHealthOptions.com and SoundHealthPortal.com
Watch this demonstration to learn how to identify the potential vaccine vulnerabilities to immunizations using our unique BioAcoustic Vocal Profiling software: PreVac™ (used for both pre and post evaluations).
Learn more on our websites SoundHealthOptions.com and SoundHealthPortal.com
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