Homemade Water Distiller! - The Deluxe DIY "pure water" Water Distiller! Full Instructions

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From the video creator:
Homemade Water Distiller! The Deluxe "pure water" Water Distiller! Easy DIY. easily turns dirty water/salt water etc... into clean fresh pure water. produces lots of clean water fast. made from close to 12 feet of copper tubing... along with a few fittings (optional stainless steel tube shown as well). video contains full instructions on how to build it. early testing shows it produces about a quart in 1.5 hrs (and half gallon in 2.5 hrs). note that i soldered on the copper fitting. if you don't have a torch, they sell "push on" fittings that require no soldering. *if soldering, remember to use "lead-free" solder.
Original video: https://youtu.be/KoEn5kfpTYI