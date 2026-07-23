Why Are Democratic Socialists So Angry?

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The DSA Sweet Spot: Highly Educated, Downwardly Mobile
* It turns out they screwed up their lives.
* They are educated but broke.
* The credentialed class has college debt and zero skills.
* Socialism is a coping mechanism for the envious where you torch everything because you didn’t get what you wanted.
* That was never our problem, but they are going to make it ours.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (22 July 2026)