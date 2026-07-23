Why Are Democratic Socialists So Angry?

The DSA Sweet Spot: Highly Educated, Downwardly Mobile

* It turns out they screwed up their lives.

* They are educated but broke.

* The credentialed class has college debt and zero skills.

* Socialism is a coping mechanism for the envious where you torch everything because you didn’t get what you wanted.

* That was never our problem, but they are going to make it ours.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (22 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6401878384112