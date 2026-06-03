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Mayor Run Off - Never Trust Carney - Seattle Mayor Panics
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LA mayor’s past includes ties to Cuba-linked communist network


Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s past with a pro-Cuba communist group is raising eyebrows anew. Decades ago, Bass led the Venceremos Brigade (VB), a far-left outfit cozy with Cuba’s communist revolution. Now, it’s tangled in a web of Marxist groups tied to anti-American protests, as Just the News reports.


Bass, a key VB member in the 1970s, made eight trips to Cuba, starting with the group’s 1973 contingent. The VB, founded in 1969 by radicals including members of the Students for a Democratic Society, claimed to foster solidarity with Cuba’s revolution. Its real aim, per FBI reports, was to train Americans in guerrilla tactics while posing as sugar cane harvesters.


https://americanalmanac.com/la-mayors-past-includes-ties-to-cuba-linked-communist-network/



Spencer Pratt puts Karen Bass on notice as he swaggers into second place in early results of Los Angeles mayor's race


Reality star Spencer Pratt put Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on notice as he surged into second place on Tuesday night in the city's explosive mayoral race - and vowed he was ready for a November election showdown.


The 42-year-old, who appeared on The Hills and is a registered Republican, was on course to do what Bass had been desperate to avoid: force the embattled incumbent into a runoff.


In Los Angeles mayoral elections, all candidates appear on the same ballot, no matter their party affiliation.


https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-15865537/la-mayor-race-spencer-pratt-karen-bass.html



Woman Shot After Dog Triggers Loaded Shotgun in Parked Truck: Why This Unusual Accident Carries a Serious Warning


What started as an ordinary stop at a Nebraska convenience store turned into a bizarre firearms accident that left a woman injured and police issuing a public warning. According to authorities, a dog moving around inside a parked truck accidentally triggered a loaded shotgun, causing the weapon to fire and strike a woman who was stopped nearby.


https://www.yahoo.com/news/us/articles/woman-shot-dog-triggers-loaded-151100602.html



Carney setting the stage for massive deficits this year and beyond


While Prime Minister Carney has promised to fix the rotten fiscal situation he inherited, based on his recent commitments, Canadians shouldn’t hold their breath.


During April’s federal election campaign, the Liberal platform promised a budget deficit of $62.3 billion this year—roughly $20 billion larger than what the Trudeau government projected a few months earlier. The platform included billions of new spending on items such as infrastructure, CBC programming and enhanced benefits for seniors, in addition to planned revenue losses from tax changes on capital gains, personal income and the GST for first-time homebuyers.


https://www.todayville.com/carney-setting-the-stage-for-massive-deficits-this-year-and-beyond/



Seattle’s Socialist Mayor Now Panicking Over Businesses Leaving


“I think the claims that millionaires are going to leave our state are, like, super overblown. And if—the ones that leave, like, bye,” Wilson said to applause at Seattle University.


https://tippinsights.com/seattles-socialist-mayor-now-panicking-over-businesses-leaving/



LA City Council passes bombshell move against cops, police insiders react


https://nypost.com/2026/05/06/us-news/los-angeles-city-council-votes-to-rein-in-lapd-traffic-stops/



Subsidized journalists are praising the government hand that feeds them


https://macdonaldlaurier.ca/subsidized-journalists-are-praising-the-government-hand-that-feeds-peter-menzies-in-the-hub/

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