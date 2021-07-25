DOCTORS TOLD TO SHUT UP ABOUT THE LETHAL VACCINES AND FRAUDULENT PANDEMIC - ALL THE PROOF YOU NEED (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel wil paranormal at:-RUMBLE LINK for Slower Connections unable to view this Video:The proof is so easy to see as the media continues to push the lying, criminal narrative and doctors are being told to "SHUT UP" or lose their medical license.Sadly, it is too late to save the ignorant who have been vaccinated, those who say they want to travel and those who are just living in FEAR from listening to their corrupt living room News casters every night.It is so uncanny that the sheep getting these experimental shots cannot see in front of their eyes to what is happening.An estimated 2 Billion are slated to die over the next 2 years as Agenda 21 pushes on with great success.LESSCategory People & FamilySensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over