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Patrick Henry: Top-10 Quotes from the "Lion of Liberty"
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19 views • December 09, 2020
One of the greatest orators in American history, Patrick Henry is most famous for quotes like “If this be treason…” and “Give me liberty or give me death!” But, beyond those rallying cries, the “Lion of Liberty” repeatedly and consistently warned us against centralization of power, and urged resistance and noncompliance when government overstepped its bounds.
Path to Liberty: December 9, 2020
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Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: December 9, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/
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