The Censorship Establishment Fears an Open Twitter; Arizona AG Says the Election Can’t Be Certified

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp

Soon after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, he began restoring accounts that were previously banned and took steps to restore citizen journalism on the platform. As this takes place, former voices of authority have been subject to increasing scrutiny, while community fact checks and Twitter trends are taking a sharp turn away from established narratives. The opening up of Twitter is allowing public discourse and ridicule, and is demonstrating why the censorship establishment fears the opening up of Twitter.

Meanwhile, the election results in Arizona have again come to a standstill, and the attorney general is now claiming the elections cannot be certified. This is bringing attention to some of the anomalies and issues the elections have faced in Arizona.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.