Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for October 17, 2023

Quo Vadis





Oct 19, 2023





Here is the message of Our Lady to Luz de Maria:





Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, receive My Blessing.





FAITH MUST REMAIN FIRM, MY CHILDREN.





FAITH IS THE DEFENSE OF THE CHILDREN OF MY DIVINE SON.





Beloved children, you move in the midst of the winds of war and pain. Darkness is covering the Earth and with darkness comes what causes great anguish to My children.





THE GREAT VEIL THAT WAS KEPT STOPPING THE WAR HAS BEEN BROKEN AND AT THIS MOMENT THE PAIN RISES AND THE HUMAN CREATURES LIVE A GREAT NIGHTMARE.





The war spreads and becomes stronger as it advances between countries, until two great powers become involved in this nightmare for humanity.





Beloved children, humanity has begun its strongest crossroads, the innocent suffer without being guilty.





ALL HUMAN CREATURES SHOULD PRAY to reject the evil oppressor of the soul that prowls throughout the Earth, encouraging human creatures to commit terrorist acts leading humanity to live in tension.





Little children, prayer is a stop to evil .





The people who pray together are a people who desire the protection of this Mother.





Prayer is a source of blessings and reinforcement of faith.





PRAYER MADE WITH THE HEART ACHIEVES GREAT MIRACLES, STOPS THE HUMANLY IMPOSSIBLE, EXCEEDS WHAT IS EXPECTED AND IS A SHIELD AGAINST THE DEVIL.





The desert will cease to be desert, death ceases to cause fear when it is called by those who suffer in their captivities, death being the rest of martyrdom.





Pray with your heart, fast those whose health allows it, otherwise, fast from whatever is most difficult for you.





As children of My Divine Son, accompany him in his Sorrowful Passion and be an active part in the community activities convened by the Church.





Pray for the Synod and beg that it be in accordance with the Teachings of My Divine Son.





Pray with the Holy Rosary in your hand and the request in your heart.





Stay united by pleading for the terrorist plan in other parts of the world to be stopped so that it is not carried out according to the intentions of groups that exist in several countries.





Remain strong and firm, receiving My Divine Son in the Eucharistic Food, adoring Him in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar and being a single voice that cries out as humanity.





The path to peace is going at a slow pace.





The human creature weaves its own misfortune by participating in what has already begun and is growing.





Little children, live without participating in crowds, these are sources of attraction for malevolent acts, be cautious and stay away from public events.





SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL AND HIS HEAVENLY LEGIONS KEEP PROTECTING HUMAN CREATURES AND DO NOT ABANDON THEM.





THIS MOTHER INTERCEDES FOR EACH OF YOU BEFORE THE TRINITY THRONE.





This generation, far from the Holy Trinity, is easy prey to evil; He has no ideals or aspirations of his own, some remain faithful to My Divine Son, but others deny his Divinity.





Little children, without being participants in everything you hear regarding the religion that My Divine Son founded, you remain firm, not out of fear, but out of love, conviction and faith.





WITHOUT FEARS, BUT BEING CAUTION IN WORKING AND ACTING, FAITHFUL TO MY DIVINE SON, STAY ON SPIRITUAL ALERT INVOKING THE HOLY NAME OF MY DIVINE SON.





Be compliant with the Will of the Father without allowing ideologies contrary to the religion established by My Divine Son to penetrate your homes or the minds or hearts of your families.





Be foresight and stock up with what is necessary, with what each one can and offer it to My Divine Son.





At this moment you must remain more united to the Holy Trinity, to this Mother, to her Protective Angels and to her Saints of her devotion. The Angelic Legions wait to be summoned by you.





MY SPECIAL BLESSING UPON EACH OF YOU; WITH THE PROTECTION OF THE HOLY TRINITY, I BLESS YOU WITH MY LOVE SO THAT it MAY BE THE DISTINCTION THAT PREVENTS THE ENEMY OF THE SOUL FROM HARMING YOU.





Mother Mary.





