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Justice
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148 views • September 04, 2021
Jesus is coming back!
Don’t quit fighting for what is right!
Be encouraged Christians!
Be encouraged Australians!
Be encouraged Americans !
Be encouraged victims of ritual abuse!
Be encouraged those who love righteousness, Jesus, Truth, and Peace!
The Wicked devils who cause war, famine, disasters will have their part in the lake of fire. Since they live to shed blood God will give them blood to drink. Since they love demons God will let them spend eternity with their demons.
Don’t quit fighting for what is right!
Be encouraged Christians!
Be encouraged Australians!
Be encouraged Americans !
Be encouraged victims of ritual abuse!
Be encouraged those who love righteousness, Jesus, Truth, and Peace!
The Wicked devils who cause war, famine, disasters will have their part in the lake of fire. Since they live to shed blood God will give them blood to drink. Since they love demons God will let them spend eternity with their demons.
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