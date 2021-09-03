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Ein Beitrag von März 2020
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9627 views • September 03, 2021
NACHHER ... Überlebende auf dem Weg zum Irschenberg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TewCPi92ro
Also übt jeder schon mal seinen Tanz,
wir wollen Euch zum Irschenberg hereintanzen sehen
(aber einen EIGENEN Tanz)
Hier wieder was Ernstes:
60Ghz verändern die Struktur von Sauerstoff,
die Lunge kann ihn nicht mehr aufnehmen.
https://thefullertoninformer.com/banned-on-you-tube-the-war-on-oxygen-part-2the-reason-for-the-worldwide-shutdown-weaponizing-air-and-heating-systems/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wifi-6-the-6-ghz-frequency-the-war-on-iodine-and-wigig-the-60-ghz-frequency-and-the-war-on-oxygen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=635&;v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&feature=emb_logo
Die Videos auf yout. zu 60ghz sind alle verschwunden.
.
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TewCPi92ro
Also übt jeder schon mal seinen Tanz,
wir wollen Euch zum Irschenberg hereintanzen sehen
(aber einen EIGENEN Tanz)
Hier wieder was Ernstes:
60Ghz verändern die Struktur von Sauerstoff,
die Lunge kann ihn nicht mehr aufnehmen.
https://thefullertoninformer.com/banned-on-you-tube-the-war-on-oxygen-part-2the-reason-for-the-worldwide-shutdown-weaponizing-air-and-heating-systems/
https://thefullertoninformer.com/wifi-6-the-6-ghz-frequency-the-war-on-iodine-and-wigig-the-60-ghz-frequency-and-the-war-on-oxygen/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=635&;v=oY5SReQ2Kqc&feature=emb_logo
Die Videos auf yout. zu 60ghz sind alle verschwunden.
.
.
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