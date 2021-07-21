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Reinkarnationstherapie Engin Iktir: Der helle Königsweg ins Unbewusste
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5 views • July 21, 2021
Durch wiederholende Rückführungen und einem erfahrenem Therapeuten entfaltet sich Dir die größte therapeutische Wirksamkeit. Ich, Engin, betreibe die Schattentherapie für die Seele (20 Sitzungen am Stück) erfolgreich seit 2006 und helfe Klienten beim Auflösen ihrer Blockaden oder Widerständen. Potentiale oder Fähigkeiten werden frei gesetzt und dürfen vor allem wieder mit dem Herzen gelebt werden.
Engin Iktir - https://www.enginiktir.de -
Reinkarnationstherapeut seit 2006 aus Frankfurt am Main bietet deutschlandweit wirkungsvolle Reinkarnationstherapie in Einzeltherapie und DIE Therapeutenausbildung an.
#reinkarnationstherapie #schattentherapie #schattenarbeit #rückführungstherapie #therapeutenausbildung #engin #frankfurt
Engin Iktir - https://www.enginiktir.de -
Reinkarnationstherapeut seit 2006 aus Frankfurt am Main bietet deutschlandweit wirkungsvolle Reinkarnationstherapie in Einzeltherapie und DIE Therapeutenausbildung an.
#reinkarnationstherapie #schattentherapie #schattenarbeit #rückführungstherapie #therapeutenausbildung #engin #frankfurt
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