2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
BGI has established many so-called the Covid labs. So American's gene data has already been in the hands of the CCP.
BGI在美国建立了很多所谓COVID—19测试实验室。美国人的基因数据已经落入了中共的手中。
#NFSC @stinchfield1776
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.