BGI has established many so-called the Covid labs. So American's gene data has already been in the hands of the CCP
Published 20 hours ago

2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show

BGI has established many so-called the Covid labs. So American's gene data has already been in the hands of the CCP.

BGI在美国建立了很多所谓COVID—19测试实验室。美国人的基因数据已经落入了中共的手中。

#NFSC @stinchfield1776

