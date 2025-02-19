© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-Google Mo Gawdat says AI will have a dystopian impact on humanity.
In the short term as big tech players change the very fabric of society and deprive people of their freedom by making decisions on everyone else's behalf on everything from economics to human connection.
