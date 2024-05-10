Create New Account
Dr. Joel Wallach -Shell Yeah! Cracking the Code on Cholesterol - Daily with Doc and Becca 5/9/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Dr. Joel Wallach -Shell Yeah! Cracking the Code on Cholesterol - Daily with Doc and Becca 5/9/24

Forget everything you thought you knew about cholesterol! This episode dives into the surprising world of this essential nutrient, uncovering the truth behind its reputation. Dr. Wallach cracks open the myths about "bad" fats, explore the benefits of "good" cholesterol, and dish up easy tips for keeping your heart happy and healthy. So buckle up, butter lovers, because we're about to show you that cholesterol doesn't have to be a yolk-breaker!


Cholesterol - - - the word everybody has been taught to fear. Well Dr. Wallach has taught us that Cholesterol is essential to our health and so do many medical studies now show this.


To employ the Good Foods & Bad Foods discipline to our daily routines, as Dr. Wallach continually teaches everyone provides us with a leap forward in the road to restoring our bodies to function they way that they should be.


Dr. Wallach emphasized  the time tested benefit of using Colloidal Silver.


Dr. Wallach fielded questions on;

Constipation,

Alzheimer's,

Over weight,

An Ovarian Cyst (Solid mass),

Crohn's Disease,

Rheumatoid Arthritis,

Hiatal Hernia,

Alzheimer's


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


