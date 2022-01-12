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01/04/2022 Carter：This is a slippery slope. And this is only the beginning, because they will continue along this path, until they get complete control. This is the way socialist countries get started. Vaccine is something that people should be making as a personal decision, not something that the federal government should be making for you.