REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER THIRTEEN, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— TODAY’S SHOW PROMISES TO KEEP YOU ON THE EDGE OF YOUR SEAT AS WE MEET THE ANTICHRIST AND FALSE PROPHET THAT WILL REQUIRE ALL, BOTH SMALL AND GREAT, RICH AND POOR, FREE AND BOND, TO RECEIVE A MARK IN THEIR RIGHT HAND, OR IN THEIR FOREHEADS. AND WITHOUT IT YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO BUY OR SELL ANYTHING! WHAT IS THIS MARK AND WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THOSE THAT TAKE IT? WHO ARE THESE MEN THAT WILL APPEAR ON THE SCENE? JOIN US AS WE GO OVER THESE QUESTIONS AND MANY OTHERS IN THIS PROPHETIC, APOCALYPTIC BOOK ABOUT THE FUTURE!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-49-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Thirteen-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1f8qkk
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
