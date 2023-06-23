IS CIVIL WAR UNDERWAY IN RUSSIA?*ARTICLE 5 ABOUT TO BE INVOKED OVER UKRAINE?*NU^CLEAR CATASTROPHY???

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/supreme-court-allows-biden-administration-to-limit-immigration-arrests/ar-AA1cWv5f https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1672116546469236737 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/gaetz-wants-authorization-take-out-chinese-assets-cuba https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/prigozhin-accuses-putin-s-military-leaders-of-genocide-against-russians/ar-AA1cXh1N https://twitter.com/ChrisO_wiki/status/1672345641207341059 https://twitter.com/front_ukrainian/status/1672341940812095490 https://southfront.org/irs-whistleblowers-release-new-bombshell-evidence-against-bidens-doj-and-ag-garland/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1672318167715029009 https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1672314542150262805 https://twitter.com/DecaniMonastery/status/1672273181632086021 https://southfront.org/nato-missiles-strike-to-invite-retaliation/ https://southfront.org/russias-fsb-thwarts-plot-to-smuggle-radioactive-caesium-137-to-ukraine-video/ https://twitter.com/Sprinter99880/status/1672287512386060291 https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1672140770923495424 https://twitter.com/igorsushko/status/1672346821216317441 https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1672327189298130945 https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1672344927055781895 https://twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1672342898640142342 https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1672341696099622913 https://twitter.com/UKR_Report/status/1672348191608524802?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1671976965362819095 https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1672323498881032193 https://twitter.com/officejjsmart/status/1672317966841421824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/Maks_NAFO_FELLA/status/1672200912947884034

