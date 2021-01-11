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Scott McKay on BraveTV - Insurrection Act, JFK Jr, America's Future
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5654 views • January 11, 2021
Scott McKay and I get together to discuss latest breaking news in The Great Awakening.
We go over the Insurrection Act and was it signed and activated? Is the Military in charge? Where is President Trump?
We also dive deep into if JFK Jr is alive and details to the new economic system, possibly NESARA or other details.
You can find Scott at Revolution.Radio and www.ScottMcKay.us
You can watch more at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
We go over the Insurrection Act and was it signed and activated? Is the Military in charge? Where is President Trump?
We also dive deep into if JFK Jr is alive and details to the new economic system, possibly NESARA or other details.
You can find Scott at Revolution.Radio and www.ScottMcKay.us
You can watch more at www.TheRevolutionNetwork.com
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