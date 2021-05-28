© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iniquity - the Breach in the Wall
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • May 28, 2021
If you want victory in your walk, you need to deal with iniquity in your bloodline, cities, states and nations. Iniquity required the crushing of our Savior Jesus Christ - Is 53:3. We will either be the perpetrator or the victim of whatever iniquity was in our bloodlines.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.