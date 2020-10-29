BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPIC SMACK-DOWN: AG Barr Slams "False Reporting" Re: Trump's Demand For 10,000 Troops - 1965-6PM
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • October 29, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1965 - Sunday - June 07, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/grpZSlrE6aE   

EPIC SMACK-DOWN: AG Barr Slams "False Reporting" Re: Trump's Demand For 10,000 Troops - 1965-6PM

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appears on CBS Face The Nation earlier today to discuss recent events. CBS’s primary narrative engineer Margaret Brennan was determined to advance several false media reports as the attorney general slapped them down. Ms. Brennan was determined to stay argumentative and combative and was not happy that AG Bill Barr deconstructed her false talking points.  The overall agenda for the media this weekend is to enhance a divisive narrative; and Ms. Brennan has her role to play …  EPIC SMACK-DOWN: AG Barr Slams “False Reporting” Re: Trump’s Demand For 10,000 Troops – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/MDTw30qNxfI 

GUEST: Lee Stranahan is a pioneer in digital media who has over twenty-five years of experience in broadcast production, education and independent media as a producer, director and teacher.  Mr. Stranahan is the reporter exposing the #Russiagate #Ukrainegate hoax and you can watch the blockbuster documentary Revealing Ukraine streaming now on Amazon Prime.  He is the Cohost  @FaultLinesRadio and DCPopulist.TV originating out of Washington DC .. and for the latest breaking stories from Lee Stranahan you can  Follow him on Twitter at @stranahan.  https://stranahan.com/
 

SUPPORT US!!  

🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn.  Let’s Support Him Now! 
🔵Buy, Sell & Exchange GOLD w/ a Mobile App! Click Here!
http://www.swipewithgold.com 💳💳💳💳💳
Get your GOLD PREPAID DEBIT MASTERCARD for FREE ^^^
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code "PETE"  for 20% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
SAVE OUR APP:  https://1crd.me/PeteSantilli  
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=1



🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist 
Join the Red Vest Brigade & Support Us Monthly for as low as $1.99 per month! 
🔴Brighteon/SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli 
🔴Subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli 
🔴Jojn us on Youtube: http://petelive.tv/RVB 


◉ How To Tune In To The Show:  . http://petelive.tv/links 
🔵Save Our APP To Your Smartphone! https://one.cards/PeteSantilli
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream:  http://petelive.tv  
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
🔵Show Headlines, Notes &  Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/ 
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast 
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepoliticaltalk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
Report: War Department&#8217;s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Report: War Department’s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Garrison Vance
China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

Sterling Ashworth
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy