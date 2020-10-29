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Episode #1965 - Sunday - June 07, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/grpZSlrE6aE
EPIC SMACK-DOWN: AG Barr Slams "False Reporting" Re: Trump's Demand For 10,000 Troops - 1965-6PM
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr appears on CBS Face The Nation earlier today to discuss recent events. CBS’s primary narrative engineer Margaret Brennan was determined to advance several false media reports as the attorney general slapped them down. Ms. Brennan was determined to stay argumentative and combative and was not happy that AG Bill Barr deconstructed her false talking points. The overall agenda for the media this weekend is to enhance a divisive narrative; and Ms. Brennan has her role to play … EPIC SMACK-DOWN: AG Barr Slams “False Reporting” Re: Trump’s Demand For 10,000 Troops – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/MDTw30qNxfI
GUEST: Lee Stranahan is a pioneer in digital media who has over twenty-five years of experience in broadcast production, education and independent media as a producer, director and teacher. Mr. Stranahan is the reporter exposing the #Russiagate #Ukrainegate hoax and you can watch the blockbuster documentary Revealing Ukraine streaming now on Amazon Prime. He is the Cohost @FaultLinesRadio and DCPopulist.TV originating out of Washington DC .. and for the latest breaking stories from Lee Stranahan you can Follow him on Twitter at @stranahan. https://stranahan.com/
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