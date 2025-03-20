Red Pill Nation Hangout #431

Topics:

1. Mark Carney “selected” as new head of Liberal Party under suspicious circumstances

2. Act Blue caught using likely Soros Money to attack Elon Musk and Red City town halls

3. Infowars reporter killed, Alex Jones receives information of a credible threat against his life from US Government

4. Snow White Premieres moved to private locations in fear of backlash in both London and Madrid

5. WNBA player Angel Reese calls for player strike in WNBA if women aren’t paid the same as Men in the NBA

6. Hasan Piker and his supporters use CHS to harass Ethan Klein

7. Viva Frei, Steven Crowder, Tim Pool, Russell Brand and others announce that they’re leaving YouTube for Rumble





