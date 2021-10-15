The Fact Many US Airline Employees Died After the COVID-19 Vaccine Covered Up

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10/11/2021 A US pilot and other airline employees died after the Covid-19 vaccine. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2100 flights, but the airline company blamed the weather. Pilots and flight attendants right now in droves are not returning to active duty after the shot of various unspecified adverse reactions.