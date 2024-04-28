With God Anything Is Possible. Caught Up In Bigamy

This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice about her marriage to two men, in 1948, at the same time, one in Germany and one in the U.S.. She was under age and unable to control the situation. She was stalked until it was done. The story went on for ten years and describes the circumstances that developed. It reveals what happens to Christians when they are unequally yoked.
