© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic Warning: A Train Wreck Is Coming
Follow
3
Share
Report
1151 views • February 04, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-a-train-wreck-is-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, I received this message while praying on December 17, 2021: "Things are going HOT! A train wreck is coming. and it will crash all segments of society. Can you hear the whistle in the distance, as it approaches?
It will bring disasters and distress. It will bring misery and death."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-a-train-wreck-is-coming/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, I received this message while praying on December 17, 2021: "Things are going HOT! A train wreck is coming. and it will crash all segments of society. Can you hear the whistle in the distance, as it approaches?
It will bring disasters and distress. It will bring misery and death."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.