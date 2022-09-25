What Is the Gospel Message?

You're heard of the gospel message before, right? Any preacher will tell you that the gospel message is the most important message you will ever hear, and that it is our duty as Christians to tell it to the whole world. They're not wrong. But what if I told you that the "gospel" being preached in all the world today (by the majority of the churches) is NOT the gospel that Jesus Christ preached?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.