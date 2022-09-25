Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Is the Gospel Message?
11 views
channel image
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Published 2 months ago |

You're heard of the gospel message before, right? Any preacher will tell you that the gospel message is the most important message you will ever hear, and that it is our duty as Christians to tell it to the whole world. They're not wrong. But what if I told you that the "gospel" being preached in all the world today (by the majority of the churches) is NOT the gospel that Jesus Christ preached?

Keywords
godgospeljesus christjesuschristianchristianityfaiththe gospelchristian faithfaith in godfaith in jesuslord jesusbelieve jesus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket