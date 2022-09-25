What Is the Gospel Message?

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You're heard of the gospel message before, right? Any preacher will tell you that the gospel message is the most important message you will ever hear, and that it is our duty as Christians to tell it to the whole world. They're not wrong. But what if I told you that the "gospel" being preached in all the world today (by the majority of the churches) is NOT the gospel that Jesus Christ preached?