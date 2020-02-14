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Aloe Vera Night Cream IMPROVED Best Ever
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51 views • February 14, 2020
Looking for a natural, nourishing, moisturizing, rejuvenating, protecting, volumizing cream? Here is a recipe that can help you make cream like that. Eva shows you a recipe that uses 1 cup of aloe vera gel and 1 cup of coconut oil and some other ingredients that improve the cream. Enjoy and share.
Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
Music: https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music
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