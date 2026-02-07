Melbourne Freedom Rally, Saturday 7 February 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the wake of all that is happening, puss the specter of censorship not to talk 'hate speech' we continue to make a stand, still at Parliament House and Bourke Street Mall. The truth needs to be shared and there are ways to share it in love and undergirding. Truth couched positively is good news for shoppers as they pass by, listening to the message. It's one listening ear at a time, and the 'ah ha' moments are all in God's good timing for every individual.