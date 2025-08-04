Highlights from the National Day of Prayer Inauguration | Part 1

Donate to help us make more shows: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





On July 12, 2025, believers from across Canada gathered in the nation’s capital to witness something truly historic: the inauguration of an annual National Day of Prayer, rooted in 2 Chronicles 7:14. In this episode, we take you into the sacred spaces of that powerful day.





What you can expect in this episode:





🔹 Highlights from the Grand Entry led by Canada’s First Peoples

🔹 Indigenous prayers in Mohawk, Cree, and Inuit languages

🔹 Worship and heartfelt moments in the Parliament building

🔹 Reflections from national leaders, including Archbishop Bishop Yvan Mathieu and Richard Long

🔹 A call to unity, repentance, and spiritual awakening across Canada





Whether you were there or not, this highlights reel invites you to be part of the continuing story of prayer for our nation.





