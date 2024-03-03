Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anne Frank's step-sister tells Piers Morgan the Auschwitz liberation photos are fake
channel image
The Prisoner
8996 Subscribers
Shop now
859 views
Published Yesterday

From the The Good Morning Britain broadcast on 27/01/2020

Mirrored - SILVIEW.media

Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/silview

Keywords
piers morgantellsanne frankfake photosstep-sisterauschwitz liberation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket