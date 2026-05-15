Charles 3rd, re-introduces the totalitarian Digital ID, (The Great Reset) and the Green Carbon Credit scam (Gene edited food &... people)

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v79w0we-charles-3rd-re-introduces-the-totalitarian-digital-id.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v4_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a



Digital ID first mooted in mid to late 2025 from 2020) What is the Matrix ? Corbett report & James Evan Pilato. Global roll out of Bio-Metric Digital ID https://rumble.com/v6ztfbm-what-is-the-matrix-corbett-report-and-james-evan-pilato.-global-roll-out-of.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v5_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Patent Eligible ? have you been marked in your DNA already ? C40 ( 'freedom cities ') Gulags in the medical Bio-convergence 2020 - 2025 fwd https://rumble.com/v5k8vst-patent-eligible-2.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

(in 2023 test experiment in Nigeria) Nigeria now. Mark of the Beast. Riots when you can no longer Buy or Sell (CBDC + mRNA injections) https://old.bitchute.com/video/zELoBOyZMsp5/

The Integration event of your DNA/RNA & Synthetic mRNA. Genomics Gene therapy https://www.brighteon.com/40069f31-9434-4245-82e6-cf67825b504d





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