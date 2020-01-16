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Shocking What The US and UN Government Military Gets Away With
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84 views • January 16, 2020
This is an old clip and has been stepped on by those who can destroy the quality to distract from the content- Try to listen at the garbage that the US and UN Military wants people to accept-
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