Max Igan on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell - 02 February 2024

On today's show, Max Igan discusses propaganda, censorship, and the implosion of the West.





GUEST OVERVIEW: Max Igan is an Australian motivational speaker, researcher, filmmaker, political activist, artist, and host of the Crowhouse podcast. He covers a vast array of different topics, including government corruption, 9/11 truth, and the mysteries of our ancient past. Max has spent most of his life as a traveling musician and now lives in Mexico. For more information, visit https://thecrowhouse.com/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @maxigan.