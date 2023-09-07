History of Soviet/Russian UFO Crash Retrieval Operations & Relations with Non-human Civilizations

Anton Anfalov, Ph.D., was born in the city of Sverdlovsk in the Soviet Union in 1972 and spent decades living in Crimea before his recent departure to Canada due to the intensifying Ukraine conflict. In the mid-1980s, he became interested in the UFO phenomenon after the Soviet Union first relaxed its stringent secrecy policies during the glasnost era and the subsequent Presidency of Boris Yeltsin.





Dr. Anfalov has interviewed hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian whistleblowers and been given documents on the UFO phenomenon dating back to the early post-World War II Soviet era. He has gained much knowledge about UFO crash retrieval operations in the Soviet Union and Russia; learned about ancient underground tunnels built by extraterrestrials that the Kremlin repurposed for deep underground military bases; the capture in 1965 of several Praying Mantis Insectoids from the Inner Earth; and the existence of a Russian secret space program.





In the first of a series of Exopolitics Today interviews, Dr. Anfalov explains how he learned about Soviet and Russian secrets about extraterrestrial visitors and Inner Earth Civilizations. He asserts that the current administration of President Vladimir Putin has adopted Soviet-era KGB policies of strict secrecy and that prospects of official disclosure by Russian authorities are dim. His testimony, therefore, provides rare insight into the secret history of the Soviet Union and Russia interacting with visiting extraterrestrial life and Inner Earth civilizations, and reverse engineering captured UFO technologies.