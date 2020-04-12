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Moth Queen - Rescuing Lomyly and Destitution
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7 views • April 12, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
Lomyly's house is engulfed in flames! It is now revealed that the villagers in the Azèrvelt are not what they seem! Their minds have been taken over by evil. They are the Elnyngard, demons of the east who possess the bodies of the free peoples of the west. Dëzmyra quickly rushes to Lomyly's rescue and carries her out the house. Dëzmyra's chest unleashes the light sword and vanquishes their foes... on its own! Dëzmyra and Lomyly now find themselves homeless and destitute. Is Windurlyn city their only hope?
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
Lomyly's house is engulfed in flames! It is now revealed that the villagers in the Azèrvelt are not what they seem! Their minds have been taken over by evil. They are the Elnyngard, demons of the east who possess the bodies of the free peoples of the west. Dëzmyra quickly rushes to Lomyly's rescue and carries her out the house. Dëzmyra's chest unleashes the light sword and vanquishes their foes... on its own! Dëzmyra and Lomyly now find themselves homeless and destitute. Is Windurlyn city their only hope?
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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