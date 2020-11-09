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#AlexJonesShow HR3: Alex Jones Knows Joe Biden's Next Moves, And How to Stop Him
The Resistance 1776
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18 views • November 09, 2020
⁣Infowars has discovered the Globalist/Deep State strategy to complete their steal of the election & put the United States on permanent, marital law lockdown -- 12

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freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2a1776depopulationagenda21newworldorderproject blue beamid2020coronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkwinter
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