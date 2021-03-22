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Doug Ford - It's Political Suicide to NOT Listen to our Chief Medical Officers
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230 views • March 22, 2021
On Tuesday, March 16th Premier Doug Ford stated that it's political suicide for any politician not listening to the direction of their Chief Medical Officers, meaning they call the shots, yet on a hot mic, Dr. Yaffe and Dr. Williams clearly stated they just say what is written down for them...
The question then is, who is really calling the shots?
These are unelected officials who are making decisions that have devastating consequences throughout the province of Ontario
The question then is, who is really calling the shots?
These are unelected officials who are making decisions that have devastating consequences throughout the province of Ontario
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