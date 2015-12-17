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К визиту госсека Керри (17.12.15)
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38 views • May 20, 2022
Игорь Стрелков и Максим Калашников разбирают визит госсекретаря США в РФ. Сильный запах горбачевщины. В ожидании неминуемого «момента истины» - когда слетит «фиговый листок» Минских соглашений.
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