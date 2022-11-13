Create New Account
As factory doors closed for last time, owner said ‘there was no hope’
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 15 days ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/518812

Summary：While China's world factory position weakens, Southeast Asia where labor cost is more affordable is rising. Suki So, executive director of Hong Kong based everstar merchandise, is preparing to shut down her plant in Guangdong, and move her Christmas lights production to Southeast Asia. She believes 'made in China' is no longer a catch, and it was the best option to scrap Mainland China operations

Keywords
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
