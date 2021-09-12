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On the Road Reno K911 Kinetic Performance Dog Food
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12 views • September 12, 2021
RENO K911 Bomb Detection Event. In this episode I got the distinct privilege of attending the Annual RENO K911 Training Event at the Eldorado Casino and Resort in Reno, Nevada and interviewing Dave Dourson of Kinetic Performance Dog Food. Dave and I discuss the importance of good nutrition when it comes to high energy, high demand working dogs.
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