BUSTED! THE GREAT FAUCI/NIH ANTI-SCIENCE CONSPIRACY!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Busted by their own emails! Fauci and his boss, NIH Director Francis Collins, engaged in a conspiracy to defame and destroy the work of three prominent scientists from Stanford, Harvard, and Oxford, which challenged the Fauci/Collins lockdown strategy to address last year's virus outbreak. Thanks to a Freedom of Information request we see how Anthony "I'm the science" Fauci really operates behind the scenes. Also today, Fauci says force your fully-vaxxed family members to take a covid test before tucking into the turkey.