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Clubhouse App's -- Woke French Revolution (at 5G Speeds) with Bret Weinstein
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52 views • February 28, 2021
The new audio app, clubhouse, had a coup in one of its meeting rooms, akin to the French Revolution in its speed where they instantly, the moment they gained power, decapitated any dissenters.
Brett Weinstein describes what took place on his Darkhorse podcast, there is a clip here of that, and this demonstrates why these people should never be granted any power and must be fought tooth and nail.
#clubhouse #bretweinstein #frenchrevolution
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Brett Weinstein describes what took place on his Darkhorse podcast, there is a clip here of that, and this demonstrates why these people should never be granted any power and must be fought tooth and nail.
#clubhouse #bretweinstein #frenchrevolution
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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