Buyer Beware the MAHA agenda - Oklahoma SB 702
Hamner It Out
Hamner It Out
32 views • 3 months ago

In the video, an analysis of Oklahoma SB 702 is conducted.  This bill is a change to current law addressing health education in the school and mental health services in the school.  Sen. Dusty Deevers presented this bill to the public as “The Health Education Act”, highlighting it as ensuring “that public school health curriculum stays in their proper lane of teaching nutrition, exercise, and physical health rather than wading into liberal versions of sex ed and psychological counseling that should be left to parents”.

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/buyer-beware-the-maha-agenda-oklahoma-state-proposed-laws-amendments/

http://www.oklegislature.gov/BillInfo.aspx?Bill=sb943&Session=2500

https://www3.oklegislature.gov/cf_pdf/2025-26%20INT/SB/SB702%20INT.PDF

https://www.amazon.com/INFORMED-CONSENT-UNALIENABLE-Suzanne-Hamner/dp/B0CW2NNFBN/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2RADXBU25ATLC&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.T06W4nY8NARyfgSBJr3aAQ.kkQ070oqeKeB6FzrOS91SNOXUTodiWiMaURNwReLpwo&dib_tag=se&keywords=informed+consent%27+an+unalienable+right&qid=1737841221&sprefix=%2Caps%2C73&sr=8-1

https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-10/

educationrightsmahaok sb 702
