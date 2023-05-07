Stew Peters Dissects The BBC 7May23

This video streamed May 3 (8 pm) is 1:04:50--clipped to 47:37 (took out the BBC intro and commercials)--intro can be watched at the beginning of the video on Rumble. I've watched the video many times and have found it to be...very [email protected] ET: BBC Doesn't Want You To See This: Stew Peters Goes Head-To-Head with BBC, WATCH FULL InterviewMay 3, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2lw4sm-live-bbc-doesnt-want-you-to-see-this-stew-peters-goes-head-to-head-with-bbc.html



