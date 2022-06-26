Abby Martin’s Speech on US Sanctions & Economic Gangsterism

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Empire Files
Jun 16, 2022 Abby's speech at the People’s Summit for Democracy, the progressive counter to Biden's imperialist ‘Summit of the Americas’ on June 9 2022. Watch the full panel, and all speeches from this incredible event, at https://www.youtube.com/breakthroughnews Keep us independent & ad-free, and get EXCLUSIVE Empire Files content, at https://www.patreon.com/empirefiles FOLLOW // https://twitter.com/EmpireFiles // https://twitter.com/AbbyMartin LIKE // https://www.facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles MERCH // https://empirefiles.store