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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0558 - Michael W Burnett - Report on court proceedings
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19 views • April 03, 2021
Michael was leaving a gym with his son Freddie, when the pair approached and asked to use his cellphone. As Michael was pulling out his cell phone, Thompson pulled out a gun and demanded his money. When Michael refused, he was shot 3 times. His son then tackled Thompson and was shot in the leg, before the pair ran off into a car driven by Warrior and fled the scene.
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