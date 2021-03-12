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Cherryblossoms of Dreams | 夢桜
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13 views • March 12, 2021
This melody was written and performed by Pianist-Composer Nobuyuki Mizuoka and released on his 2009 album “旅人星 (Tabibitoboshi ー Wanderer’s Star).” To illustrate the live performance in this video, I used a number of my photographs of scenes taken during the height of the cherryblossom season in Hibiya Park, Tokyo.🌸 The weeping cherry trees are particularly glorious!
More about this artist: https://songharvest.net/
More about this artist: https://songharvest.net/
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