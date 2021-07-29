Biden Administration Wants To Grow Even Stronger & Deeper Relationship With India

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/28/2021 Secretary of State Blinken: Biden administration wants to grow an even stronger and deeper relationship with India. It is more imperative than ever for countries who share the same values and interests to work together to address the major threats in the world today.