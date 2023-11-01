Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Should Christians Stand with Israel or Christ?
channel image
Freed From Evil
63 Subscribers
70 views
Published Yesterday

We are currently being asked to take a stand for "Israel" by Benjamin Netanyahu. But not all the Israelites agree with Netanyahu's actions. As Christians, where will our allegiance be? Should we choose to worship the Beast System or follow the teachings of Christ?

Keywords
prophecythird templepalestinerapturezionismbeastnetanyahurevelationwar crimesgazapalestiniandispensationalismworld war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket